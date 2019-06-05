First time home buyers meeting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Community Service Programs of West Alabama hosted an event Tuesday in Tuscaloosa geared towards better preparing people to buy their first home.
Organizers behind the second annual Home Matters event brought in families that have successfully completed programs that led to them owning their own home to share their stories with others.
They also talked about how home ownership strengthens families and creates stronger communities.
“One being stable housing, another being tax benefits, stability and you have control of the environment. So these are the five areas families embrace when it comes to home ownership,” Antwon Prince-Sealy, Director of Housing Programs for Community Service Programs of West Alabama said.
That event at Tuscaloosa’s Gateway in Alberta was open to the public.
