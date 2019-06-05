FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! We can say goodbye to dry and hot conditions across Central Alabama for the rest of this week. Tuscaloosa broke a record high temperature yesterday at 99 degrees. The old record was 98 degrees set back in 2011. Temperatures are mostly in the 70s. We are dealing with a few showers this morning, but there’s more rain to our west that will move into Alabama later today. We will see more clouds today and a better chance for scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Rain chance around 40-50%. Temperatures should be cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
PROGRAMMING WEATHER RADIOS: Make sure you come out to the Walmart in Oneonta today from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to meet the WBRC First Alert Weather Team. We will be programming weather radios during that time.
FIRST ALERT: You might need to water your plants today, but you probably won’t have to worry about that through next Monday. An upper level low will develop and stall across the Southeast Thursday-Monday. It will also grab tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and give us rounds of showers and storms. Rain will be possible at any point - morning, afternoon, evening and during the overnight hours. It won’t be a constant rain, and we should see gaps of dry weather.
RAINY PATTERN: Our two best days to see widespread showers and storms will be Friday and Saturday where rain chances are at 80 percent. Severe weather looks very limited. If a strong storm forms, expect gusty winds as the main threat.
RAINFALL TOTALS: The latest models are showing ranges of 3-6 inches of rain possible through Monday night across all of North and Central Alabama. Some locations could see rainfall totals greater than 6 inches. This setup will likely remove our drought conditions from the state.
DRYING OUT: You’ll likely be tired of the wet pattern this weekend, and we don’t expect the rain to be completely out of here until the middle part of next week. Rain chances drop significantly by Tuesday. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather notifications.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
