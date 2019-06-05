FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! We can say goodbye to dry and hot conditions across Central Alabama for the rest of this week. Tuscaloosa broke a record high temperature yesterday at 99 degrees. The old record was 98 degrees set back in 2011. Temperatures are mostly in the 70s. We are dealing with a few showers this morning, but there’s more rain to our west that will move into Alabama later today. We will see more clouds today and a better chance for scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Rain chance around 40-50%. Temperatures should be cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.