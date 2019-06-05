Drive-in hepatitis A vaccination clinic in Gadsden

“We did expect to see more cases in Etowah, due to the geography,” said Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department Public Health. “And we’re doing what the ADPH really has been doing since the first of that year, and that is proactively staying in front of this outbreak, in other words, making sure that patients that are at risk, have easy and readily accessible, education, information, and most importantly of all, Hepatitis A vaccine.”