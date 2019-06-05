Drive-in hepatitis A vaccination clinic in Gadsden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state department of public health is holding a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Gadsden, for the Hepatitis A vaccine.
There’s been an outbreak of the virus in Etowah County--seven cases as of last week--as well as 23 cases in adjacent Dekalb County and 27 cases in Jackson County.
Wednesday, people were able to get the hepatitis A vaccine in a church parking lot behind the Etowah County Health Department.
At that same site, they were also able to be tested for Hepatitis C and HIV.
State health workers say it’s important for the department to deliver education, information and vaccines to people who may be at risk.
“We did expect to see more cases in Etowah, due to the geography,” said Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department Public Health. “And we’re doing what the ADPH really has been doing since the first of that year, and that is proactively staying in front of this outbreak, in other words, making sure that patients that are at risk, have easy and readily accessible, education, information, and most importantly of all, Hepatitis A vaccine.”
One group of people considered at risk is jail populations.
Health workers say last week they administered the vaccine to inmates in the Etowah County Detention Center.
