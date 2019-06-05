College Calendar: Alabama Possible will help with filling out your FAFSA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Alabama, you are almost guaranteed free money to go college - up to about $6,000, but you need to fill out the FAFSA first.
Alabama Possible is a nonprofit organization committed to get more students to complete the form. Their drop-in in center is now open to assist people for free.
Sara Bright says, “If you want to go to college or some kind of post-secondary education, you should come in and we can help you figure out where you should start. If you have already completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and you haven’t heard from a college or university, or you haven’t heard anything, you should come in.”
College Possible is located upstairs at Southside Baptist Church. Volunteers like Leah Thomas, a rising senior at Birmingham Southern College, are ready to help you fill out the FAFSA. Right now she’s sending out post cards reminding students to finish those few details.
“And we have little messages for each student that we know are missing certain signatures, or they have been selected for verification, or they are complete and we just want to help them with the next step. Some of the other things we do is students who typically get full ride scholarships, that money doesn’t cover housing and it doesn’t cover all of the other expenses that come up when you think about, ‘how am I going to get to campus, am I going to drive, do I need someone to take me, how do I get my things there?’ So we really are problem solving.”
This is for any issue related to getting into college. The Alabama Possible Drop-in Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Not sure what to bring? Call ahead at 205-939-1408.
Click this link for additional information.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.