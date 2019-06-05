College Calendar: Alabama Possible will help with filling out your FAFSA

“And we have little messages for each student that we know are missing certain signatures, or they have been selected for verification, or they are complete and we just want to help them with the next step. Some of the other things we do is students who typically get full ride scholarships, that money doesn’t cover housing and it doesn’t cover all of the other expenses that come up when you think about, ‘how am I going to get to campus, am I going to drive, do I need someone to take me, how do I get my things there?’ So we really are problem solving.”