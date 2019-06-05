City of Northport hopes to use ALDOT traffic cameras

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport City Council authorized an agreement with ALDOT during Monday night’s city council meeting.
The agreement would give the city of Northport access to ALDOT traffic cameras on McFarland Boulevard at the intersections of Watermelon Road, Highway 69 North, and Highway 43.
Northport will have access to the cameras free of charge. City Administrator Bruce Higginbotham explained how this will help the city moving forward.
“We can personally look at the traffic issues. We can look at the ideas what if there’s an accident in the area, what if there’s a signal that’s down, things of that nature,” said Higginbotham.
Higginbotham said the city wouldn’t use those cameras to ticket drivers.
ALDOT still has to approve the agreement, so it could take several months before the city is allowed access to them.
