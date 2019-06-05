B’ham police arrest suspect in Tuesday night homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a suspect in a homicide late Tuesday night.
Police say they were conducting a traffic stop in the 6600 block of 1st Ave. South around 11 p.m. when an altercation was heard on the same block. An eruption of gunfire quickly followed.
Responding officers found the victim on the side of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
A female suffered minor injuries. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.
The victim’s identity has not been released. We will provide more information when it is available.
