Behind the Front: Shaping forecasts through social media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Meteorologists unite! J-P Dice and Wes Wyatt are preparing for the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting in California. They breakdown the importance of weather seals, like the AMS seal, and share their stories of how they got certified. Plus, how the weather industry was at the forefront of using social media, and how it shaped the way news stations deliver forecasts.