Auburn Baseball “Clicking on all Cylinders” ahead of Super Regionals

Auburn, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been 22 years since Auburn baseball last played in the College World Series, but this weekend, the Tigers have a shot to make history as they travel to Chapel Hill; and take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.
Auburn didn’t have the regular season it wanted, but this postseason, it’s all come together for the Tigers; and head coach Butch Thompson, says his team is playing their best ball.
“I thought we had our best week of practice after the SEC Tournament. We got back here for five or six days and that’s when it happened. It all clicked. We spent a lot of time together, we did some team bonding off the field," said Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson.
This is the first time in program history, that the Tigers have made it to Super Regionals in back-to-back years. Auburn will face UNC this weekend in Chapel Hill in a three-game series. If the Tigers win two games, they’re headed to Omaha for the College World Series.
“We’re very confident, like I’ve been saying we really want it, everyone wants it on this team," said Auburn shortstop Will Holland.
“We had our ups and downs this year, but we’ve found a way to play as a team and we’re clicking on all cylinders right now," added infielder Ryan Bliss.
Auburn has played in the College World Series four times. The most recent? 1997. The Tigers have never won a national championship, but their best finish was third place in 1967.
“I think this year we’re ready to kick the door in and really excited to get over that hump and show everyone what Auburn is about," added Holland.
The Tigers are motivated more than ever to win this weekend for the late Rod Bramblett, who broadcast Auburn’s baseball games for more than 20 years.
“It’s a terrible tragedy but we’re doing everything we can for him because we know he’s watching over us and he wants to see us win," said Auburn pitcher Jack Owen.
Auburn vs. UNC Schedule:
Saturday’s first pitch: 11 a.m. CT
Sunday’s first pitch: 10:30 a.m. CT
Monday’s first pitch (if necessary): Noon CT
