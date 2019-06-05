Are mold & asbestos the reason behind B’ham fire station closure?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The investigation into the closure of Birmingham Fire Station 27 for health reasons continues. The city closed the fire station Tuesday.
People can drive by Fire Station 27 on Huffman Road and it remains closed. WBRC was told the health issues were raised about a week and a half ago by firefighters at the station.
“Symptoms are breathing problems. Headaches. Just general fatigue and they were not sure what was causing it,” said Gardendale attorney Scott Morro.
A relative of Morro works at Fire Station 27 and he took pictures inside the station after it was inspected by officials on Monday. Morro said the pictures show signs of asbestos and mold.
“There is definitely asbestos there. What happens in these old buildings, the lining of the air conditioning system deteriorates and that exposes the asbestos particles,” Morro said.
A spokesman for the city of Birmingham says they don’t know what the materials are, but they suspect it’s a health threat. After an inspection and investigation, the city will determine their next step.
Morro does not believe a health threat is limited to Fire Station 27. "Firefighters live there. They have complained over time. At this point, I don’t know whose fault it is that it wasn’t fixed,” Morro said.
Morro said other fire stations are older and also should be inspected to ensure the health of firefighters.
