Toddler, child’s parents die of gunshot wounds

IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) - A toddler and the child's parents are dead following some type of altercation in McCurtain County, Okla.
Now Idabel police are trying to determine what happened at a residence at Idabel Housing Authority’s Hillcrest site.
They are investigating the three deaths as a double murder and a suicide.
A wounded man came out of an apartment asking for help about 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to multiple people who did not want to be identified.
Police report having found 22-year-old John Larry suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lasharon Carter, 21, came out of the apartment, indicated she was sorry then went back inside, authorities said.
Witnesses later heard two gunshots.
Officers who went into the apartment found Carter and her 14-month-old child with gunshot wounds.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Larry and Carter died later.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
