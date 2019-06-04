Revitalization promised for downtown Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Calera will soon come back to life as the city has been selected to be part of the Main Street Alabama program.
If you walk through downtown Calera, just about all you see now are empty store fronts. Main Street Alabama says their proven revitalization program will bring jobs, dollars, and people back into downtown.
There is still a lot of traffic in downtown Calera, but it is just people passing through. Citizens say they would like to see the area come alive again.
“I would like to see downtown enjoyable as it was when I was a little girl growing up in Calera, it was the place to go,” one longtime citizen explained.
Main Street Alabama plans to make that happen again with a four-step process.
The first step is to get everyone on the same page with what they would like to see happen downtown, establishing a common goal.
Keith Jackson is a citizen in Calera and he is very familiar with the Main Street program. He has seen its success and there are a few things he hopes to see the program bring to Calera.
“We - my wife and I - would like to see some restaurants, maybe nightclubs, department stores,” said Jackson.
Then, the final three steps are promoting downtown, making sure the design and appearance improves, and making sure it meets economic demands.
You can find out more about the process on the Main Street website.
Several other cities in Alabama have gone through the process. For some of those cities, it brought in hundreds and in some cases thousands of new jobs.
