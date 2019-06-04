Neighborhood opposes logging operation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some east Birmingham homeowners are upset about a logging operation. They said it’s ruining their community. On Tuesday, residents took their concerns to the Birmingham City Council.
This battle has been going on for a while and it has become heated. City Leaders promised to take quick action to help out the homeowners.
The logging operation is underway next to the Pine Knoll Vista neighborhood which is in the east Pinson Valley area. Residents complained Tuesday to city councilmen that the work is ruining the view of the community.
There are concerns about the loss of trees from erosion and possible flooding concerns in the future. Cahaba Disaster Recovery is doing the work. City councilors are vowing to take action quickly. The leadership of the neighborhood association liked what they heard.
“We have neighbors talking about moving because Pine Vista is not Pine Vista any more. You don’t have the pine trees there. You don’t see the woodpeckers out. You don’t see the nice redwood trees that were there,” said LaShaun Harris, President of the Pine Knoll Vista Neighborhood Association.
“We don’t want this to happen in our neighborhood or any neighborhood or anyone else’s neighborhood. For someone to come in and destroy a neighborhood like ours,” said Phyllis Holifield, Vice-President of the Pine Knoll Vista Neighborhood Association.
Jeremy Schleicher, who heads the logging work, said the city along with ADEM visited the site Tuesday. Schleicher said they are doing everything the correct way.
“We are doing our jobs. We have been in several meetings with the city and the city attorney. We are doing everything by protocol,” Schleicher said.
Schleicher said they paid the land owner $63,000 for the trees. He expects work should be wrapped up in about two weeks.
