Mother has warning after son is struck by car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -“I’ve told him many times not to go down the driveway, but he’s six, we listen half the time,” says Amy Catron.
Six-year-old Dax rode his bike down his driveway and into the street.
“I mean it took seconds to happen,” says Catron.
Partially hidden from drivers because of a car parked in the driveway.
“There was nothing I could do to stop it.”
Right at that moment, a small sedan was driving down the street, Catron says a little too fast. She tried calling out to Dax.
“And before I could even finish yelling, the car had hit him.”
She said he did a somersault in the air and landed on his back.
“They never even saw him.”
The driver stayed until the ambulance arrived and took Dax to the nearest hospital.
“I don’t think I would have made it from here to Children’s in the panic mode I was in!”
He was transferred to Children’s later for surgery with a broken Fibula and Tibia in his left leg. A camouflage cast now runs from his hip to the tip of his toes where it will stay for possibly 10 weeks. Unfortunately, they’ve had to cancel their annual beach trip. The injury has Dax sidelined, and missing out on swimming and playing with friends.
“Showering is not that fun and even going to the bathroom is not that easy.”
She says Dax was wrong to run out like that, but she also has a warning for drivers.
“Kids are going to pop up from behind cars and they’re going to chase balls into the road, they’re out everywhere in neighborhoods. But he’s a trooper, he’s been great through it.”
Catron is grateful that it was just a broken leg, and hopes drivers heed her warning so another family doesn’t have to suffer what they’ve been through.
