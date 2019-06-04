Miami Fusion: Veggie Fusion Bowl

Ingredients:
White rice
Black beans
Adobo
Sofrito
Garlic powder
1/4 cup chopped onions
1/4 red and green pepper mixed
Olive oil
Vegetable oil
Your choice of veggies
Directions:
In a sauce pan put about 1/4 cup of vegetable oil, 2 cups of long grain white rice and 2 1/2 cups water. Bring to boil. Once it's to a boil lower to simmer and cover. Should be done in about 20 minutes.
First take an 8oz can of black beans, onions , peppers, sofrito and adobo (to taste) to boil. Once it is to a boil let simmer for about 10 minutes allowing all the flavors to mesh.
Take your fresh veggies and sautee them in a sauce pan with about 2 tablespoons on Olive oil. Season with adobo and garlic powder (or your favorite seasoning you have at home) to taste.
Then grab your favorite bowl. Put your white rice in first, add a serving of black beans over it and top it off with your sauteed veggies.
