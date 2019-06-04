Law enforcement catch man trying to sneak drugs into jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man arrested in Harpersville on drug charges now faces more charges after investigators say he tried to sneak drugs into the Shelby County jail.
Ian Patrick Alford was arrested in Harpersville for giving a false ID to police, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
When he was being booked in jail and being issued jail clothing, the correctional officer found more drugs concealed on Alford.
Alford now also faces a charge for promoting prison contraband.
