Rain chances start climbing Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weak disturbance continues to produce clouds across most of Central Alabama and temperatures are much lower than compared to areas seeing sunshine. There will be pockets of mid 90 degree highs versus upper 80s this afternoon. The chance for a passing shower is 10 percent through the evening hours. Most areas remain dry and you’ll have to do the watering.
First Alert: Rain chances begin ramping up tomorrow and widely scattered showers and storms look to form during the afternoon and evening hours. Muggy air returns too and feels like temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The coverage of rain climbs to 40 percent on Wednesday and the main threats will be locally heavy rainfall and lightning. Remember if you hear thunder to go inside and wait 30 minutes after the last clap to return outside.
Weather Radio Programming: Some of the WBRC First Alert Weather Team will be in Oneonta tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Walmart off 2nd Avenue East to help you program your weather radio. You can purchase weather radios there or bring one in you have at home or just come out and say hi to JP and Wes. We’ll also be there to assist you with the WBRC First Alert Weather App if you have any set up questions.
Next Big Thing: A tropical wave that has a 40 percent chance of forming into a depression will get scooped up by a disturbance and track towards The Southeast late week and into the weekend. Rain and storm coverage looks to climb to 70 percent during this time frame. Rainfall amounts could total between 2″ to 4″ through Monday and will help the drought situation that’s currently getting worse. Severe weather appears low, but we can’t rule out embedded strong storms with gusty winds as the main threat. Some of the rain that falls could be locally heavy and tropical in nature.
Temperatures won’t be as high during the unsettled stretch of time but it will be muggy. I expect the mosquito population to start growing again but at least our lawn and garden will be happier.
Climbing rain chances the rest of the week.
