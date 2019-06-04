Rain chances start climbing Wednesday

Weather Radio Programming: Some of the WBRC First Alert Weather Team will be in Oneonta tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Walmart off 2nd Avenue East to help you program your weather radio. You can purchase weather radios there or bring one in you have at home or just come out and say hi to JP and Wes. We’ll also be there to assist you with the WBRC First Alert Weather App if you have any set up questions.