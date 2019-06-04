Fairfield Police: Mother and son gunned down in front yard

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a deadly year so far in the city of Fairfield.
Police are investigating another double murder. It comes just two months after two men were found dead in car.
Early Monday morning, Fairfield Police say 48-year-old Catherine Honor was found shot by the front door.
Her son 23-year-old Tavaris Honor was found dead in the front yard. This happened on 57 Street and Terrace Avenue.
Right now police aren’t saying what led up to the shootings. Police Chief Nick Dyer is urging people to come forward with information.
He says the information you provide will be kept confidential. Dyer says his thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
In 2016, Catherine Honor’s son Omar was shot and killed just a few yards from where she and her other son were gunned down today. Investigators don’t believe the two cases are connected.
“Things like this directly affect your quality of life. If you accept this and you know something that could be someone you know someone you love. This is our community and we have to work towards it to make it better. You have to say something when you see something,” Chief Dyer said.
So far this year, Fairfeld Police have investigated five homicides. Mayor Eddie Penny says it takes the community working together to cut down on violence.
“We rely on the faith-based community to try and reach out to the citizens and make sure that there is some understanding other than always resulting to violence. We are just devastated by the news and we continue to search for ways to try and combat it,” Mayor Penny said.
Dyer says additional resources are being used to try and solve the homicide cases.
"We are working everyday tirelessly to make sure the community’s safe. And we’ll continue to do that. Every resource at our disposal will be used to bring these people to justice who are responsible,” Dyer added.
If you know anything about what happened Monday, call Fairfield Police at 205-786-4111 or Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777. You can also submit an anonymous tip here: http://www.crimestoppersmetroal.com/sitemenu.aspx?P=wanteds&ID=646
