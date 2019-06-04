City Council discusses future of Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham city councilor vows Legion Field is not going away. Councilman William Parker is looking to improve and add more events at the old stadium.
On Tuesday, Parker announced he wants to raise $3 to $4 million a year to help make improvements at Legion Field and other sporting venues.
It’s costly to keep Legion Field open each year. The city is planning to spend $700,000 on new turf at the stadium. Parker says the money raised from a hotel and motel surcharge will raise funding to cover the cost of improvements.
Parker is also seeking to get more games in Legion Field. This includes multiple days over Labor Day weekend. He also wants to see more musical festivals at the stadium. The councilman says the city is looking at a development plan for the entire Legion Field area.
"It’s going to be around the footprint of Legion Field. The property at Legion Field that the park board owns, the city owns. We have great plans for not only that area, but other areas throughout the city of Birmingham,” Parker said.
Parker said one plan calls for turning Funkfest, a one day musical event over Memorial Day weekend, into a three day event. Parker hopes to reveal future games at Legion Field in the future.
