Building a safe career as a construction worker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can you name a big-time city that is not undergoing a lot of construction? Birmingham is no different than most cities across the United States or the world undergoing a lot of building or renovation, it kind of goes with the territory. HOAR Construction is a general contracting business that is located in Birmingham, but does work all over America. One of the company’s workers is Chris Torbert, a job site project superintendent.