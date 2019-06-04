Birmingham doctor indicted on child porn charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grand jury has indicted a Birmingham doctor on child porn charges.
Federal authorities arrested Dr. Ronald Tai Young Moon, Jr of Vestavia Hills Tuesday.
A two-count indictment charged Moon with one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Moon is a physical medicine doctor who practices at a clinic called The Industrial Athlete located in Birmingham.
He is charged with producing child pornography sometime between 2007 and 2010. He is charged with possessing child pornography on or about January 15 of this year.
Producing child pornography carries a penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison, and a maximum $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for possessing child pornography is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.