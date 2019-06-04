Birmingham city councilman pushing $3 surcharge on motels, hotels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan to visit Birmingham in the future and stay at a hotel, you may have to pay a few dollars more.
A Birmingham city councilman is looking to add on a $3 surcharge for each day you stay in Birmingham. The reason for the surcharge is to raise money to bring sporting and other events to the Magic City.
Birmingham City Councilman William Parker offered the $3 surcharge during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Parker said it’s needed to lure big time events to Birmingham, like other cities in the state of Alabama. He is basing the surcharge on similar fees offered by Hoover and Huntsville. It is projected the surcharge will raise about $3 to $4 million dollars a year.
It would help fund efforts to bring sporting events or other entertainment events to the city. The money will also be used to help improve infrastructure like Legion Field and possibly the Crossplex to make those venues more attractive to colleges or musical promoters to get them to Birmingham.
Parker says the city has to stay competitive. “In order for us to be competitive to compete with cities across the southeast, we need additional revenue to attract major football games and so we are working diligently to address those concerns and look for the funding that is necessary,” Parker said.
Parker introduced his proposal Tuesday. He expects to have more discussions before the surcharge is passed.
