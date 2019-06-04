B’ham police locate missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Police have located 66-year-old Larry Eugene Leonard.
ORIGINAL: Birmingham police are asking for your help locating a missing man.
Police say 66-year-old Larry Eugene Leonard was last seen at his home in the 600 block of Valley Crest Drive on Monday. He was wearing a multi-colored rainbow shirt and bronze-colored pants.
Police say Leonard is 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and dementia.
If you have any information on Leonard’s whereabouts, contact Birmingham police at 205-297-8413 or 911.
