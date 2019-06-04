Anniston, Oxford added by Department of Justice to Public Safety Partnership

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Department of Justice has added ten more cities to its Public Safety Partnership.
Two of those cities are Anniston and Oxford. They were chosen based on their crime rates.
The Public Safety Partnership was created two years ago to specifically cut down on gun crime, drug trafficking, and gang activity. It puts the resources of the federal government behind the local law enforcement agencies.
"The Public Safety Partnership provides data-driven resources to assist law enforcement in removing the habitual offenders from the southeast side of the Northern District,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said. “Our collective goal is simply to reduce crime, especially violent crime, in Anniston, Oxford, and surrounding areas. My office, local and federal law enforcement, and the Department of Justice are fully committed to facilitating the strategies, training, and technical assistance to do just that. We have prison beds already reserved for the alpha criminals in Calhoun County, and we are coming.”
“We are excited to have the DOJ working with us in conjunction with the East Metro Area Crime Center to reduce the gun crimes in our region and to reduce overall crime,” said Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge. “This will help the entire region in reducing crime.”
The EMACC recently opened behind Oxford City Hall and houses agents from multiple law enforcement agencies.
Anniston Police Captain Nick Bowles says it will bring a lot of new ideas to what he calls a “small city with big city problems.”
“What this partnership is going to allow us to do is to have information from federal law enforcement agencies on things that have worked in other cities. They worked with places like Miami, Chicago, Compton, Oakland, you know, the really big name violent cities in the country,” Bowles said.
Other cities added to the partnership this year include Anchorage, Alaska, Baltimore, Maryland and Cleveland, Ohio.
Federal agencies assisting with resources include the FBI, the DEA, and the ATF.
