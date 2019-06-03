Worker Returns Missing Engagement Ring

Andrea and her husband shopped for other rings, but nothing could fill that special void. Then, after a couple weeks, Speer got a letter in the mail from Carhartt’s, which sells durable workwear and outdoor apparel. And was shocked to see her ring inside the envelope! Turns out, Speer was returning a pair of pants to the company for her husband, and the employee who received the package found the ring inside one of the folds.