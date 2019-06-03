Worker Returns Missing Engagement Ring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Andrea Speer got back home from the store, when she realized her engagement ring was missing.
“Went back to the store three times, three times! Looking in the store, looking in the parking lot, and it was nowhere to be found. And then after a couple of weeks we realized it’s probably just gone. I would never see it again,” says Speer.
Disappointed would be an understatement.
“I went into panic mode and I cried myself to sleep that night and several nights after that cause I was just heartbroken. Because you know it has sentimental value, I mean that’s the ring he put on my finger the day he proposed."
Andrea and her husband shopped for other rings, but nothing could fill that special void. Then, after a couple weeks, Speer got a letter in the mail from Carhartt’s, which sells durable workwear and outdoor apparel. And was shocked to see her ring inside the envelope! Turns out, Speer was returning a pair of pants to the company for her husband, and the employee who received the package found the ring inside one of the folds.
“The ring was loose, and I guess when I stuck my hand inside the pocket it just came off, and I didn’t notice it cause I still had the wedding band on.”
The worker gave it to her supervisor who mailed it back all the way from Kentucky; An act so rare and truly appreciated.
“I cried, I was happy, I was just totally amazed and just totally relieved. He cried! He actually got back down on one knee and put it back on my finger. It was a very sweet moment, it was!”
Her stepdaughter, Brittany Scoggins, was especially surprised.
“Well of course I cried, because I knew how excited and ecstatic Andrea and my dad were going to be so I was just like, how in the world? People need to know that this is a good, honest company and that real people work there and real people want to do the right thing,” says Scoggins.
She posted this on Facebook, a picture of the note and the ring that had finally made it home.
“It would have been easy for her to just slip it in her pocket, but she did do the right thing and got it back to the supervisor,” says Scoggins.
“It’s amazing to me that there are actually still honest people out there in the world that want to do the right thing,” says Speer.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.