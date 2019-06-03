Two sisters identified as missing by the Birmingham Police Department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a missing person investigation on two sisters from Birmingham, 12-year-old Aleila Samone Brown and 16-year-old Starleesha Rachel Brown.
Aleila Brown was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. at her grandmother’s house in the Crestwood area. She was wearing dark blue jeans and a red shirt with the words “I kissed a vampire and I liked it.”
Starleesha Brown was last seen Friday morning in the Crestwood area. She was wearing a black shirt and black tights.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of either of these girls, please contact Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413 or 911.
