Two sisters identified as missing by the Birmingham Police Department
By WBRC Staff | June 2, 2019 at 8:44 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 8:44 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a missing person investigation on two sisters from Birmingham, 12-year-old Aleila Samone Brown and 16-year-old Starleesha Rachel Brown.

Aleila Brown was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. at her grandmother’s house in the Crestwood area. She was wearing dark blue jeans and a red shirt with the words “I kissed a vampire and I liked it.”

Starleesha Brown was last seen Friday morning in the Crestwood area. She was wearing a black shirt and black tights.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of either of these girls, please contact Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413 or 911.

