Teens participate in summer work program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer won’t be much of a vacation for some kids.
Hundreds of them packed Tuscaloosa's McDonald Hughes Center Monday to apply for the city's summer jobs program.
Christopher McKinney came with his dad and sister.
"I feel like my experience with JROTC at Paul Bryant High School and being at TCTA Fire Academy really puts me ahead in this competition so I'm ready to work," McKinney told WBRC.
Organizers with the Westside Community Action Council expected 250 to 300 teenagers to sign up for 75 paid positions throughout the city.
Those who get hired will earn $8 an hour for up to 20 hours a week.
McKinney's father believed that's kind of work experience that will pay off for these kids in the long run.
"These young men got to have something to do during the summer, instead of doing other things we need them to be busy," Donald McKinney said.
Jaylin Sewell got a summer job here last year.
He wanted to get hired again.
"This is going to be a pretty good experience for me and youth just like myself to have some work experience over the summer,” he explained.
More than a 100 of the kids who filled out applications will return here later this week for job interviews.
That was another reason for the event, get kids experience with job interviews.
