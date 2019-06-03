Summer feeding program underway in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - School is out and most kids are thinking about vacation or sleeping in, not where their next meal will come from. But hunger is a big issue for hundreds of children in Hoover.
This year, Hoover is bringing back its Free Summer Meals program but with more places to get a free lunch. Beginning June 3 and running through July 26, anyone 18 years old and younger can get a free meal Monday through Friday at the Hoover Public Library, the Hoover Recreation Center, The Park at Hoover Apartment Complex, and Green Valley Elementary.
“In the city of Hoover, we have about 3,200 students who qualify for the free or reduced lunch program. So during the school year they get fed, they get meals in the schools, but during the summer there is nowhere for them to go,” Jeremy Davis, the Children’s Coordinator at the Hoover Public Library, said.
You don’t have to be a resident of Hoover to get a free meal.
"People from Gardendale, people from the city of Birmingham have come in and they are not going to check ID or anything like that, it’s absolutely open to everybody, Davis added.
Last year, almost 8,700 children were served free meals.
Each day is a different meal:
Monday:
- Mini Cheeseburger Sliders
- Baked Chips
- Baby Carrots with Light Ranch
- Fresh Whole Fruit
- Milk
Tuesday:
- Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
- Baked Chips
- Applesauce Pouch
- Fresh Whole Fruit
- Milk
Wednesday:
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich
- Baked Chips
- Baby Carrots with Light Ranch
- Fresh Whole Fruit
- Milk
Thursday:
- Deep Dish Cheese Pizza
- Baked Chips
- Baby Carrots with Light Ranch
- Fresh Whole Fruit
- Milk
Friday:
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Uncrustable
- Marble Jack String Cheese
- Baked Chips
- Craisins
- Fresh Whole Fruit
- Milk
Times vary by location:
Hoover Public Library: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Hoover Recreation Center: 11 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
The Park at Hoover Apartment Complex: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Green Valley Elementary: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
