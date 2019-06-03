Summer Day Camp Kick off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From dance, to art, engineering and construction, and crafts, summer day camps officially kick off this week across the Birmingham metro area.
The excitement and experience, a right of passage for children. It’s one that the Exceptional Foundation in Homewood wants to make sure all children have, regardless of special needs.
“Kids can come here and they can do all the same things that their typical peers can do, they get to go bowling and swimming and participate in art and sports and get that same summer camp experience that everyone else does,” says Ginny Bastar with the Exceptional Foundation .
The Exceptional Foundation’s 8 week summer program is for ages five and up. There are more campers than ever this year too.
“We try to tailor to their abilities and what they like to do,” says Bastar. “We have all different kinds of activities, social skills, art, sports, music dance, try to find something for everyone.”
An important piece of the program is continuing the hone the skills that teachers worked hard to implement during the school year.
“We don’t want them to lose the skills they have learned throughout the school year so we work on social skills and being active and making friends,” says Bastar.
There are still a few open spots for this year’s program, and you find out more about it here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.