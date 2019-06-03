Rock the South organizers address traffic issues

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that Rock the South 2019 has come and gone, organizers are already looking forward to next year as well as addressing problems with traffic in the area.
Organizers say over the weekend around 70,000 people attended the festival. Of course any time you have that many people in one area, there will be some traffic concerns.
“Obviously, definitely, some learning experiences for us with some traffic and things that we fixed from Friday to Saturday," said producer and co-owner Nathan Baugh. "But overall, an incredible weekend.”
Crews worked throughout the night Friday into the early morning Saturday to make sure attendees wouldn’t have the same problems.
“There was a lot of attendees on Friday who didn’t have a great time and we understand that," said Baugh.
Baugh tells us the majority of people who talked with on Saturday were pleased with the traffic running more smoothly the second night of the festival.
“So most everybody who came back Saturday said it went from 2 - 3 hours to 10 - 15 minutes,” said Baugh. "Our average wait time went down 400%.”
Baugh said they are also already working with concert attendees so they can make sure these problems don’t happen again.
“The legitimate people we always try to address," said Baugh. "We are forming an idea list of people we are going to contact and they are going to hear from us directly about their concerns and their experience to find a way to make it right for them.”
Rock the South isn’t only about music and fun. It is also about giving back to the community.
“I think this year we are going to cross near three quarters of a million dollars in money given back in the past 8 years," said Baugh. "For us, that’s a huge win.”
Baugh grew up and lives in Cullman County.
“We just love giving back and being a part of this community," said Baugh. "People say it is a big event and it is but we live here and we love being a part of these charities and promoting them.”
This year’s recipients included The Link of Cullman County, Childhaven, Brooks Place, Curt’s Closet, The Bridge and Cullman Regional Foundation.
The festival is also has a major economic impact on Cullman County.
“Just with Rock the South alone on property, it’s almost a half million dollars in sales tax back to this county and that’s a huge win for them and for this county to distribute how they need,” said Baugh.
