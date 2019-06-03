Continue to water through Wednesday, then Mother Nature will take over

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another hot and dry day, but at least it won’t be too muggy. Continue to water the lawn and garden through Wednesday and then Mother Nature will start taking over by Thursday.
We’ll see one more day of hot and dry weather on Tuesday. High temperatures could approach the low to mid 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity levels will begin to increase Wednesday giving us an isolated chance for showers and storms.
Tropics: A disturbance in the a southern Gulf of Mexico has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. It is expected to move northwards along the east coast of Mexico and eventually spread moisture into parts of Texas and Louisiana. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Barry. Barry isn’t expected to intensify too much, but it could help bring tropical moisture into the Southeast by this weekend as it gets absorbed by a trough of low pressure moving into the Eastern U.S. Thursday-Saturday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is getting much needed rainfall across the Southeast. With abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions developing in Alabama, a weather pattern like this is greatly needed. Rain coverage climbs to 40 percent on Thursday and then up to 70 percent on Friday and through the weekend. The combination of rain and clouds will keep us from heating up too much and highs will be in the 80s. Rainfall amounts between Thursday and next Monday will range from 2″ to 4″ and really put an end or a dent in drought.
Tracking a pattern change for late week.
