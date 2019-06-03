Continue to water through Wednesday, then Mother Nature will take over

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is getting much needed rainfall across the Southeast. With abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions developing in Alabama, a weather pattern like this is greatly needed. Rain coverage climbs to 40 percent on Thursday and then up to 70 percent on Friday and through the weekend. The combination of rain and clouds will keep us from heating up too much and highs will be in the 80s. Rainfall amounts between Thursday and next Monday will range from 2″ to 4″ and really put an end or a dent in drought.