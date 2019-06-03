New Tuscaloosa EMA director discusses priorities

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nick Lolley has been on the job less than two weeks now.
That's enough time to meet with county and city leaders about what they'd like to see from Emergency Management and prioritize some efforts that could make people in the community safer.
“Tuscaloosa County is what I call a grass roots community. People like to be looked at and shake hands with, and if promised something, know at the end of the day that you can do it,” Lolley explained.
Lolley wants to be proactive when it comes to helping people in emergencies.
He’d also like to strengthen EMA’s relationship with local volunteer fire departments and encourage more people to use the Tusc Alert system for emergencies.
"That will be our first line of communication with the community and basically we are going to update our warning sirens," Lolley continued.
He said there's also a need to grow the ranks of volunteers in the community to serve others during emergencies.
That could include manning shelters and stepping up elsewhere when there's a need.
"I you have a heart and you have a desire to help people, EMA is here for you and we will sign you up and we will point you in the right direction," he added.
Signing up for the Tusc Alert system is free.
Lolley said only 42,000 of 210,000 people living in Tuscaloosa County are signed up for it.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.