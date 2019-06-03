Man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Hoover teen

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga police say a man has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Hoover teenager, Casey Nicole Kizer.
Owen Ladon Wallace, 24, was arrested Monday by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and taken to the Talladega County Jail. Wallace is being held on a $25,000 bond.
In July of 2018, Kizer and a group of friends went to Fleetwood Metal, in Sylacauga, to meet with Wallace who worked at the business. An altercation happened at the location between Wallace and a male in Kizer’s vehicle leading to the gun shot. Kizer was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center by a group of friends, where she later died of her injuries.
Authorities said additional charges could be filed on separate suspects that were present and played a role in the act that caused Kizer’s death.
More people could face charges in this investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call investigators at 256-249-4716.
