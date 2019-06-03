Investigators concerned after Lakeshore robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham investigators are worried about a robbery that happened last week.
An armed gunman came into the Lakeshore Chevron about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.
The man put a gun the back of one employee and demanded the a cashier give him all the money on hand.
“That’s all the money?” The suspect said on surveillance camera.
Authorities said the suspect threatened to kill the employee if he didn’t get all the money.
“The assailant then said that better not be all the money or I’m going to shoot the guy,” Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers said.
The video showed the cashier complying. The gunman made the other employee eventually get on the floor.
Authorities are concerned about a suspect who threatened such violence.
“This was reckless and very dangerous. Any robbery is extremely dangerous but this right here takes it up a couple of levels. This individual we consider extremely dangerous,” Pennington said.
The suspect is described as six foot tall and 200 pounds.
Sgt. Pennington said the suspect’s dangerous action could have led to tragedy.
Investigators believe someone could have picked up the suspect. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Dept at 205-254-1700 and Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
