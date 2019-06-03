Etowah County health department to host drive-thru hepatitis A clinic

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Amid an outbreak of Hepatitis A in Etowah County, the county’s health department and EMA are planning a drive-thru Hepatitis A vaccination clinic.
It will be held at the Etowah County Health Department building in East Gadsden on East Broad Street. Anyone wanting the shot won’t even have to get out of their car.
The health department will also provide free screenings for Hepatitis C, HIV, and tuberculosis.
This comes as the state health department reports an outbreak of Hepatitis A in Etowah County. It takes three diagnoses to confirm an outbreak. As of May 30, there are seven confirmed cases in Etowah County. They may be related to 23 cases in neighboring DeKalb County and 27 two counties away in Jackson County.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5.
