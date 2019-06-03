Alabaster plans several paving project this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Alabaster has a few summer of paving projects scheduled.
Most of the repaving will be inside subdivisions. Around eight neighborhoods will be impacted
For some neighborhoods all the roads are being repaved. Brian Binzer is the City Administrator for the city of Alabaster and he says that the city will be doing a lot of final coding’s on the roads and doing some patch work.
“We had neighborhoods that were getting completed then the recession hit us a few years ago. Builders have come in afterwards and they are getting close to finishing some of those subdivisions so we are having to go back in to finalize some of those roads,” he explains.
The bids for the project go out mid June and the work will start shortly after.
Here are the areas that will be paved:
1) Fox Valley Drive
2) Roads in Lacey’s Grove Subdivision-Lacey Ave and Crider Rd
3) Roads in Lake Forest Subdivision- Red Bay Dr., Red Bay Cove, Red Bay Trail, Scenic Lake Cove
4) All the roads in the Mountain Lake Subdivision off Highway 119
5) Roads in Scottsdale Subdivision- Heather Lane and Mitch Lane
6) Roads in the Sugar Hill town home community- Sugar Hill Lane and part of Hillspun Road
7) All the roads in Wisteria Subdivision
8) Main driveway into Limestone Park off Highway 31
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.