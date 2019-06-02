FIRST ALERT: A changing pattern this week, with a First Alert for a stormy setup starting on Wednesday

FIRST ALERT FOR INCREASING RAIN CHANCES MID-WEEK: We will finally see this dry stretch come to an end this week as an upper low transitions across the central United States. Increasing moisture on Wednesday combined with cooler air aloft, will aid in the development of scattered thunderstorms and showers. We could also see some additional tropical moisture migrate northward into this system from the disturbance now over the far southwest gulf. There is still a chance this could develop into a tropical cyclone however, no direct impacts are expected as this will track west into Mexico. I would plan for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday, with showers and storms becoming more likely for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will rise into the 70% range for Friday and Saturday. While no organized severe weather is expected, we will need to keep an eye out for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing intense cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain. I will have more specifics on the changing pattern in my forecast starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC Fox 6.