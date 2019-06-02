FIRST ALERT: A changing pattern this week, with a First Alert for a stormy setup starting on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TRACKING ISOLATED SHOWERS: I’m happy to report that we are seeing a few isolated showers on the radar this afternoon. The higher resolution data started picking up on this late last night and areas being impacted are Blount and Etowah Counties. If this activity holds together it could reach parts of St. Clair and Calhoun counties that are included in the moderate drought. I’m also seeing a storm over Fort Payne that is moving southeast and this could impact Cherokee County. If you live in these area be sure to check the First Alert Weather app for lightning alerts before heading out the door.
The chance of rain will end this evening as another very dry air mass settles in. Dew points could tumble into the 40s in some areas tomorrow which will make for very low relative humidity values. When you combine this with the northerly breeze, dangerous fire weather conditions will materialize during the afternoon. I would avoid burning tomorrow and also on Tuesday. The dry air will help out with comfort levels during the night time hours. In fact, we will enjoy a very pleasant start on Tuesday, with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 60s. It will remain quite toasty during the afternoons, with lots of sunshine and highs near 90º.
FIRST ALERT FOR INCREASING RAIN CHANCES MID-WEEK: We will finally see this dry stretch come to an end this week as an upper low transitions across the central United States. Increasing moisture on Wednesday combined with cooler air aloft, will aid in the development of scattered thunderstorms and showers. We could also see some additional tropical moisture migrate northward into this system from the disturbance now over the far southwest gulf. There is still a chance this could develop into a tropical cyclone however, no direct impacts are expected as this will track west into Mexico. I would plan for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday, with showers and storms becoming more likely for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will rise into the 70% range for Friday and Saturday. While no organized severe weather is expected, we will need to keep an eye out for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing intense cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain. I will have more specifics on the changing pattern in my forecast starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC Fox 6.
