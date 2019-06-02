JSU Baseball wins first-ever NCAA Regional Game

OXFORD, MS (WBRC) - The JSU Gamecocks beat Illinois 7-5 Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Oxford Regional in Oxford, Mississippi.
This is the Gamecocks first win in an NCAA Regional.
“We’ve been in five different regionals but this is the first time we’ve come away with a win, and it’s even more special because when things don’t look good, we have found a way to win,” said JSU head coach Jim Case.
JSU will play the loser of Ole Miss vs. Clemson Sunday afternoon in an elimination game.
