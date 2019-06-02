Decatur Police search for Point Mallard shooting suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are searching for 18-year-old Caleb D’Vante Langford.
Long is 5'10" and 140 lbs.
Long has two warrants for assault in the second degree.
Authorities say he is the suspect involved in the shooting at Point Mallard Saturday evening.
Police say two people were shot at Point Mallard Water Park near the wave pool just after 9:00 p.m.
Authorities say both people sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Point Mallard released a statement on it’s Facebook Page Sunday.
