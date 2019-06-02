Annual Caribbean Food and Music Festival draws thousands, organizers urge city to stop the violence

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A violent night in Jefferson County weighed on the minds of those out and about over the weekend.
Three men died due to gun violence in three separate shootings Friday night, one shooting was over a basketball game.
On Saturday, thousands gathered in DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer for the annual Caribbean Food and Music Festival to celebrate life, music and island culture; those in attendance called for the violence to stop.
People from as far as Jamaica joined with locals in dancing, singing and celebrating.
"You’ll see black people, white people, Asians, Indians, everybody together, because that’s what the Caribbean looks like,” Organizer Pauline Ford with Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization said. “Our Motto in the Caribbean is, ‘out of many, one people’ because we all come from somewhere else and we made the Caribbean our home.”
“Out of Many, one people”, the Caribbean’s motto attendees hoped would become the goal of locals. “Not only is the life lost, but the person that did the damage life is lost too,” said “Toni.
Toni owns “Tony’s Gourmet Pork Skins” a gourmet snack company on the eastside of Birmingham, where Friday a man was shot to death during an argument over a basketball game.
Toni was one of more than 40 vendors at the event. "I think it's a wonderful experience that we all can come together in love and enjoy each other's company," said Toni. "There's no arguing no fighting, no shooting, everyone just coming together and having a great time."
Organizers hope the event serves as an example to the community.
"My heart is with young people. They need exposure. They need to see other cultures. They need to see other black people and say, ‘you know what, if they can get along with each other, why can't I? Why can't the same be true of me?’"
This was the first year the festival was held in Bessemer. Organizers were elated at the turnout and said the event would be back in The Marvel City on June 13th, 2020.
