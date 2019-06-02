Alabama takes down Florida to advance in the Women’s College World Series

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama run-rules Florida 15-3 to advance in WCWS
Alabama softball beat Florida 15-3 in five innings, Saturday afternoon at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in an elimination game in the Women’s College World Series. The Tide’s 12-run win is the largest margin of victory over the Gators in series history. This is Alabama’s first win over Florida in the Women’s College World Series. Alabama fell to the Gators in the SEC Tournament championship game a few weeks ago.
“They got us in the SEC Championship. It was a tough loss for us so we knew coming in, this was for the season, just keep fighting on. We decided to keep it one game at a time and it was a little bit about revenge for us,” said Alabama player Bailey Hemphill.
Alabama will play Arizona Saturday night for a spot in the WCWS semifinals.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.