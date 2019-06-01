Wilder’s next fight will be Ortiz rematch, followed by Fury rematch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deontay Wilder announced his next fight before speculation could ever get going. Then soon after, he announced the fight to follow that.
Despite the continuous hype surrounding a superfight with Anthony Joshua, the Tuscaloosa native’s next two bouts will be against familiar faces.
A date and location have not been set, but Wilder announced earlier this week on Instagram that he has signed for a rematch with Luis Ortiz. Then Friday via Twitter, he said he’ll again be facing Tyson Fury.
The Ortiz fight is a rematch from an August 2018 bout. Ortiz pushed the undefeated champion further than any other professional opponent in Wilder’s career. Ultimately Wilder was able to knock down Ortiz three times in the fight, including twice in the 10th to earn the TKO victory. The loss is the only blemish on Ortiz’s record.
Promotion for Wilder-Ortiz II started within minutes after Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale on May 18 when Ortiz joined Wilder in the ring to demand a rematch.
Wilder’s eagerness to take the rematch appears to center around the Tuscaloosa native wanting to rewrite the closeness of the 2018 bout with a statement win. However, with Wilder saying in his Instagram announcement “all my controversial fights must get dealt with ASAP,” there has been some disappointment among the boxing community the controversial Fury draw will not be addressed first. But Wilder says that will be ‘next’.
We will update this story with a date and venue location for both fights when they are announced.
