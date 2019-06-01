WBRC staff win Alabama AP Awards

By WBRC Staff | June 1, 2019 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 1:57 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two of WBRC’s own managed to take home awards from the Associated Press on Saturday.

Hannah Ward won the Alabama AP Award for Best Series. The Alabama AP recognized Hannah for her coverage on trains with waste parked in Birmingham.

[ Railroad carts full of human waste sit in Birmingham, residents want them gone ]

Hannah also won third place for Best Investigative Reporting and second place for Best Reporter.

Christina Chambers won the Alabama AP Award for Best Sports Feature. This was for her coverage of the UAB Blazer’s wearing Children’s Hospital patient’s names on the back of their jerseys in October.

Christina also won the award for Best Sports Anchor and third place for Best Sports Story.

[ UAB football to wear names of Children’s Harbor patients Saturday ]

WBRC producer Eric Arnold won for having the Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast. Eric produces the 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. weekday newscast.

Wes Wyatt won third place for Best Weather Anchor.

