UAB Adult Sickle Cell Center

James Arrington, Executive Director of the Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Clinic, attended a reception to celebrate the opening of the adult center. Arrington says adult sickle cell patients are sometimes denied treatment when they show up at an emergency room seeking pain relief because some personnel may believe the patients are drug abusers. He says it’s good to know those patients have a place where they’ll be understood. “You can’t find a cure looking only at infancy, you need to look at those who have gone to the next stage of adulthood and this is a wonderful way to capture that” says Arrington.