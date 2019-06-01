FIRST ALERT: Dangerous weather conditions for fire; scattered storms return Wednesday

HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS: Today marks the start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is one disturbance being closely monitored over the far southwest Gulf of Mexico and there is a 60% chance this will further develop within the next five days. That being said, I wouldn’t be too concerned about this system if you have a beach trip planned. Forecast guidance takes this one on a westerly course away from the United States and into Mexico. If a tropical depression or storm materializes, you can follow the forecast track with our free WBRC First Alert Weather App. I will also be sharing more specifics in my forecast later this evening on Fox6.