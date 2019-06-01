FIRST ALERT: Dangerous weather conditions for fire; scattered storms return Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: Th sky will remain partly to mostly clear overnight, with temperatures tumbling into the mid to upper 60s. We will enjoy another pleasant early morning however temperatures will rebound quickly, with highs back in the low 90s for Sunday afternoon. The dry stretch will continue tomorrow, with lots of sunshine, and a northwest breeze.
DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS: We will be tracking a front that will cross the area on Monday. This will be a dry frontal passage and the air behind this front will be extremely dry, with dew points tumbling into the 40s in some areas. This is something we don’t see often during the warm season. This will result in very low humidity values during the day and when combined with a gusty north wind, dangerous fire weather conditions will develop on Monday. Avoid burning and be extra careful when firing up the grill. The low humidity will make for comfortable weather Monday night and very pleasant start to the day on Tuesday, with early morning temperatures in the low 60s.
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS WEDNESDAY: We will start off the new week with sunshine and dry conditions however changes will be coming on Wednesday. The muggy air will start to build in from the southwest and this will help fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms. I’m happy to report rain chances will be on the rise throughout the rest of the week and by the weekend scattered storms and showers will become likely for Friday and Saturday. Right now we’re not expecting any major organized severe weather however any storms that develop may be strong, with intense lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain.
HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS: Today marks the start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is one disturbance being closely monitored over the far southwest Gulf of Mexico and there is a 60% chance this will further develop within the next five days. That being said, I wouldn’t be too concerned about this system if you have a beach trip planned. Forecast guidance takes this one on a westerly course away from the United States and into Mexico. If a tropical depression or storm materializes, you can follow the forecast track with our free WBRC First Alert Weather App. I will also be sharing more specifics in my forecast later this evening on Fox6.
