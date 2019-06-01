Runners show up for I AM A FATHER 5K

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday at East Lake Park, runners braved the heat to participate in the 3rd annual I AM A FATHER 5K.
Organizers say the race promotes strengthening families one mile at a time. Founder, David Manuel, created the 5-k several years ago, to bring more attention to the lack of fathers in the home.
The proceeds from the 5K will benefit organizations that have structured programs for developing youth with a focus on strengthening the family unit from the fatherhood perspective.
Manuel says the race is one small way to fix a bigger issue.
“So we have to do small things to celebrate families” according to Manuel. “I think the best way to do it is to highlight fathers and get them more engaged with their families, daughters, and sons.”
The race will now head to Atlanta in two weeks. For more information, click here.
