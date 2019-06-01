Roadwork causing one business closure in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Customers won’t be walking through the doors of Frutta Bowl’s downtown Tuscaloosa location after Sunday.
The business announced on its Facebook page that it's closing because of ongoing construction in downtown.
Kabe Moen brought his family here once a month for healthy meals for his kids. “It’s just taken way too long. For a while they had this blocked off, you could not get here. It was very difficult to get in here. So I feel for them.”
Blocked sidewalks, closed roads and traffic backups slowed up business here and others nearby for months.
The city started a process to help businesses losing money from road work earlier this month.
“We hate to lose any business. I have been talking with the owner, trying to see if there’s anything we can do. It’s a tough situation for everyone involved,” Tuscaloosa Development Ombudsman Eric Thompson said.
The city is offering assistance such as abatement of the city’s share of sale tax revenue and refunding business license fees.
More than 10 business applied for help, but it appears to be too late to help this one.
