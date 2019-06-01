Months after Lee County tornado, family using faith to inspire others

“Tell God thank you!” In early March, you heard Earnestine Reese saying those words in a video posted to social media. She was thanking the Lord for sparing her and her families lives, after an EF-4 tornado ripped their homes apart in Beauregard. The family says the conditions around them at the time did not change their faith. Moments after the storm, Ms. Reese Facetime’d with her family letting them know she was okay.