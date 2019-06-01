Heated basketball argument leaves one dead in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect allegedly shot and killed a man in Center Point over an argument about basketball.
Deputies responded to a shooting Friday night around 9:27 p.m. at an apartment complex on 15th Terrace N.E. Once deputies arrived, they found a victim who had been shot.
The victim, 53-year-old Herman Williams, was taken to a hospital. He died from his injuries.
After speaking with witnesses, the police were able to locate the suspect Lashaun Adarryl Netherly nearby. Netherly told detectives the shooting took place over a basketball argument.
Netherly has been charged with murder. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.
