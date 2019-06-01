Children’s of Alabama patient gets surprise from B’ham Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi boy at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham got a special surprise on Friday.
Gunnar Herndon of Tupelo has cystic fibrosis.
Folks at the Birmingham Police Department found out about Gunnar’s love for all things having to do with police, so some officers spent some time with him on Friday.
It was an emotional visit for the officers who really enjoyed meeting with him.
From now on, Gunnar says you’ll need to call him Officer Herndon.
