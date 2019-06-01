Chemical plant fire in Tuscaloosa

Chemical fire
By Kelvin Reynolds | May 31, 2019 at 8:17 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 8:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue moved quickly to put out a fire a chemical plant late Friday afternoon.

They were called to KMG Chemicals in the 2900 block of third street, just before 5pm.

Crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a building that contained a chemical used in pesticides.

More than 40 firefighters, including a hazmat crew, worked to put the fire out.

“Once we got a good supply of water, the fire was contained and under control at 5:34.” said Tuscaloosa Rescue Fire Chief, Randy Smith.

No injuries were reported.

It’s still not clear how the fire started.

